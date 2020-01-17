Retailers and restaurants say there has been a growing demand by customers who are requesting plant-based foods. South Africa was also shown to be the only African country with a fairly large vegan audience, according to Google trends data.
Checkers’ general manager of marketing Willie Peters said: “Demand for vegan, plant-based, meat-free and dairy-free options continue to grow. Whether a customer is strictly vegan or just cutting down on meat and dairy, we are making sure we meet their needs.”
Association for Dietetics in South Africa spokesperson Kelly Scholtz said that an affordable diet in the average South African household is already very much plant-based, with small amounts of meat, chicken or fish used when possible.
Households with access to expensive foods are also more likely to be aware of diet and nutrition trends.