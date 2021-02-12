More emergency structures for Masiphumelele fire victims

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town’s Department of Human Settlements says the construction of temporary emergency structures for the Masiphumelele fire victims is continuing with 261 structures having been handed over to fire victims. Human settlements MEC Tertuis Simmers said by Tuesday 343 units had been constructed. Mayoral committee member for human settlement Malusi Booi said the development programme was on track. “In precinct one, which is the fire site, 400 structures have been erected. The next precinct, which entails the sports field site, will commence over the coming weeks, if all goes according to plan. “The City decided to give additional assistance to the fire-affected by laying cement floors, as they had requested. This took a bit longer as the cement had to dry ahead of the verified beneficiaries moving in.

“The City has moved mountains to support and assist the fire-affected beneficiaries and thanks the beneficiaries, community, all government stakeholders and NGOs for all of the assistance thus far,” said Booi.

He said 400 verified beneficiaries were earmarked for allocation on the first precinct phase on the fire site.

“The great majority of the first precinct allocations have been done already and allocations will continue on the sports field site as soon as sufficient progress has been made on the site. It is the City’s intention to resettle all verified fire victims as part of the allocation process,” he said.

Booi said the process, including precincts 1 and 2, would be completed over the coming month.

Simmers said upon the conclusion of the statutory processes the department will commence long-term housing solutions for the vulnerable and qualifying residents, by providing permanent shelter through the use of sustainable building technology.

“Once erection of structures has concluded on the wetland boundary, the fencing around the wetland will commence. This is to ensure houses are not flooded during the winter rainy season,” he said.

Community leader Howard Mbana said the allocation process was slow and there were no contingency plans in dealing with the plight of those which are not allocated..

“People have been homeless since December 17. We suggested both precincts be simultaneously rebuilt and that proposal was rejected. The people are suffering from rentals, with most of them unemployed.

“We propose local contractors must be given an opportunity to speed up the process. If the main contractor were to erect 30 shacks a day, we must double or triple that number,” Mbana said.

Cape Argus