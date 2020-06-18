More EPWP workers on ground to spread health awareness of outreach programmes
Cape Town - The City of Cape Town has deployed more than 490 Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP) workers to support the efforts of environmental health practitioners particularly in the identified hot-spot areas within the city.
This comes after the National Department of Public Works made extra resources available for a three-month period. The department will also provide personal protective equipment.
Mayco member for Urban Management Grant Twigg said that the City’s efforts to assist vulnerable communities would be supported by education and awareness outreach programmes from the Environmental Health Services department.
Twigg said: “The newly trained EPWP workers will work pressing issues in vulnerable communities and Covid-19 hot-spot areas. They will combat the lack of adherence to health and hygiene protocols and physical and social distancing. They will work to raise awareness about Covid-19, as well as the lack of interest from some communities in the health awareness initiatives in vulnerable and high-density communities.”
He said the deployment of EPWP workers was a part of the “whole-of-government” approach to show commitment from the City and its willingness to work with national government to slow the spread of Covid-19 and protect people at high risk”.
Meanwhile in an effort to celebrate Youth Month and to highlight the work being done to assist young people in the province, Social Development Minister Sharna Fernandez has welcomed the launch of a pilot programme set to continue the development of young people while helping them adhere to Covid-19 health and safety regulations.
The pilot will see an innovative undertaking to the City’s Youth Cafés which had been temporarily closed because of the lockdown.
Some participants from Garden Route municipal areas are set to receive online training and virtual support from Youth Café staff, while others will be collected from their homes and undergo a two-day programme at the Youth Café facilities.@TheCapeArgus
