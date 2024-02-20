More evictions of homeless people expected in the CBD

Cape Town - The City has called on shelters to apply for its winter readiness programme, as it planned to evict more homeless people from the streets in coming weeks. Last Wednesday, a group of around 100 people were evicted from the Three Anchor Bay Tennis Club following a Western Cape High Court order.

The City has further been granted a final eviction order for unlawful occupants at various road reserves and bridges around the CBD. These areas are in the vicinity of the Nelson Mandela Boulevard intersection, Hertzog Boulevard, Old Marine Drive and Christiaan Barnard Bridge. The order includes a standing interdict against any further unlawful occupation of these sites. The order also permits the sheriff of the court to evict any remaining unlawful occupants if needed after March 14.

The City previously said most of the unlawful occupants indicated a willingness to take up offers of shelter and social assistance. Yesterday, shelters were urged to apply for winter aid. Community services and health mayco member, Patricia van der Ross, said registered non-profit organisations such as shelters and those working with people on the street, only had a few weeks left to submit their applications for the City of Cape Town’s Winter Readiness Programme.

“The programme runs from April 29 to October 31. It gives the City the opportunity to support organisations that provide shelter for street people by supplementing their available resources to enable more indigent people to benefit from the services offered by these organisations. “Organisations which are able to provide additional temporary mattress space during the winter period and who meet the stipulated criteria will receive food parcels, toiletries, mattresses and bedding as well as Expanded Public Works Programme workers to assist with cooking and cleaning.” She added the programme was designed to build capacity and help organisations create extra bed space.

“During winter, the cold drives more people to seek sanctuary from the elements. The aid we provide allows for more people to be safe and warm when the weather is at its harshest. Partner organisations will not be expected to create permanent accommodation.” Applicants have to agree to site inspections from a number of City departments, and have an approved building plan. Application forms are available at www.capetown.gov.za/readyforwinter