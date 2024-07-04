More men come forward claiming to be victims of Grindr scam

Cape Town - Yet more alleged online dating scam victims targeted on Grindr have come forward – the latest from Claremont and Durbanville – while authorities said the number of cases was still expected to grow. This comes as the Hawks are investigating cases of kidnapping and robbery that may be linked to the suspects who were nabbed in Woodstock.

In the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday – during the appearance of Mlungisi Vincent Mbutu, 37, Bongani Zulu, 36, and Zwelakhe Ngwenya, 25 – it was revealed that there were two new cases reported in Claremont and Durbanville. It is unclear when the incidents took place, but the modus operandi is reportedly the same as what the accused allegedly used to lure unsuspecting gay men on Grindr before robbing, extorting and assaulting them. Hawks spokesperson Zinzi Hani said: “We can confirm that we are investigating the Claremont and Durbanville matters, but at this stage we cannot confirm that the arrested suspects are linked with the two mentioned cases.”

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said the accused had been charged with three counts of kidnapping, extortion and robbery with aggravated circumstances. “Their case was postponed to July 19 for the Zulu interpreter, and after that a date for bail application will be set. “We can also add that the advocate for the State said that new charges had been brought up and would be added against the accused, but those charges are not in the Cape Town jurisdiction. It’s a case in Claremont, which will be appearing in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court, and there is another case which will be in the Bellville Magistrate’s Court. It is the same modus operandi, where the victims are kidnapped and money is extorted from them.

“There are charges they are facing outside the Western Cape, around Johannesburg, but we are dealing with the provincial matters. “We expect more victims to come forward,” said Ntabazalila. The trio were nabbed in Woodstock on June 14 when the Hawks and the police’s organised crime detectives rescued a kidnapped 50-year-old man at a rental home.

They are also linked to a hostage incident which occurred three days prior, where they set up a date with a man looking for companionship. Initially they were meant to meet in Sea Point but the suspect changed the venue to a place in Shortmarket Street, Bo-Kaap, where they robbed him and forced him to call his sister and ask for R3 000. The Cape Argus can reveal that an American tourist was also said to have fallen for an online dating scam.

Sea Point City Improvement District chairperson Jacques Weber said: “Another robbery victim left the country after he was attacked a few weeks ago. The scared man didn’t come forward but instead went to the US. I believe people need to know these things as it prevents other cases.” Sonke Gender Justice policy and advocacy specialist Namuma Mulindi said the organisation was aware of reports of people who have been lured through the Grindr app, then robbed. “These reports date as far back as 2022. However, none of the victims have reached out to Sonke.

“We hope that the newly passed legislation on the Prevention and Combating of Hate Crimes and Hate Speech will have bearing on how this case is decided by the courts. “This is because the crime is opportunistic and prejudicial to gay men on Grindr,” Mulindi said. During the accused’s first appearance on June 18, it was discovered that they were originally from Soweto, Gauteng. Zulu and Ngwenya have pending cases of similar crimes, such as kidnapping, in Sandton.

Their private attorney, Nceba Jack, said his clients indicated they would “face every charge pinned on them”. “We will be bringing forward a bail application but the delay has been the interpreter because they are all Zulu speaking. Upon hearing about the two new charges, my clients said they are going to face every allegation that is brought against them. “The State is entitled to bring every case they want, so it’s a question of us raising our defence. At this stage these are people accusing my clients, there’s no link between them and the accused.