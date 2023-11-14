More parents speak out about alleged bullying from teachers at Parow High School

Cape Town - More parents have come forward accusing teachers at Parow High School of either bullying or victimising their children. A mother contacted the Cape Argus after coming across an article published last week, where the mother of two learners at the school spoke out against alleged bullying incidents that they had encountered.

On Friday evening, the mother contacted the newspaper, saying that she felt as if her prayers had been answered because her daughter had experienced the same thing at the school. “I asked God for a sign and I feel this is it. I did not know what to do anymore. “My daughter was fine right through primary school, but as soon as she reached high school she started having constant anxiety attacks.

“I withdrew my child from partaking in sports because of this and asked the said teacher to speak to the sporting teachers about the reasons. “Instead, she called my child aside and victimised her about the situation, asking her where her confidence went. Now she is blaming herself and having even more anxiety attacks,” the mom said. The mother said that things got so out of hand her daughter ended up going to a psychologist.

“The councillor asked her to identify a teacher she could trust, but she couldn’t identify one. She said she felt as if everyone was now victimising her, unaware of what was happening in the background with me, the principal, teachers and circuit manager. “I just feel it’s not right that teachers get away with this type of behaviour. School is supposed to be your second home and a teacher your other mother. “Learners are supposed to feel safe around their teachers, something really needs to be done,” she said.

A former learner also emailed Cape Argus, stating that the mentioned behaviour has been going on for years. “The school’s culture is verbally and emotionally abusive. I left in Grade 11 but my friends who stayed, their self-esteem is still half-broken. “I have a female friend who failed thrice and instead of helping her, teachers made fun of her in front of everyone.

“Thank you for helping this family! Please thank the mom for reporting this and strongs to the girls too!” the email read. WCED spokesperson Millicent Merton said the parent was at the school to discuss her concerns, but following an investigation by the WCED no evidence of victimisation was found. “The WCED views all allegations in a serious light and acts upon them.