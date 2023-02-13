More planned work will result in water disruptions across Cape Town, the City says

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town’s Water and Sanitation Directorate has announced that its water services department will be conducting planned work across several communities in the Metro which might result in water disruptions. The Directorate, which is currently being led by Acting Water and Sanitation Head Siseko Mbandezi, made the announcement on Monday morning, cautioning residents of the planned works coinciding with this year’s Valentine’s Day, February 14.

In a statement, the department said that while it sincerely regretted any inconvenience that would be caused by the project, it needed to maintain the city’s water supply infrastructure to benefit residents. According to the department, residents living in the following areas will be impacted by the planned works and are advised to note the dates and times to better prepare their households for possible water disruptions. Sonstraal Heights, Vredekloof Heights and Belami Ridge - the City Department will be conducting zero pressure tests on the main water supply.

This work will result in the disruption of the water supply in these areas on Thursday, February 16, 2023, from 9 overnight until 4 am, on Friday, February 17 2023. In Bo Oakdale, Bellville Park, Ridgeworth, Willowbridge and Tygervalley, the City will also be conducting zero pressure tests will be conducted on the main water supply to the areas. The work will reportedly disrupt the water supply to this area on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, from 9 pm overnight until 4 am on Thursday, February 16, 2023.

The City’s Water and Sanitation Department uses zero-pressure testing and step testing as part of the installation process for pressure management technology. The tests are done in advance to see if any unmapped inflows need to be considered before installing smart pressure-reducing valves. In the affected communities, some households may experience low water pressure, and some may have no water coming out of their taps for some time during the testing period. According to the City, unfortunately, it is not possible to predict which areas or streets will experience disruptions.

Residents living in identified areas are therefore encouraged to store water in clean, sealed containers in advance for use during this period and to ensure that their taps are closed to avoid water loss and/or damage when the supply is restored. Meanwhile, in Constantia Heights, the department will be installing a pressure reduction valve (PRV) on the main water supply to the Constantia Heights area. The work will result in the disruption of the water supply in this area on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, from 10 am until 4 pm.

In Manenberg, the water supply main to the Manenberg area will be shut off on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, from 9 pm overnight until4 am on Thursday, February 16, 2023, to allow the Water and Sanitation teams to safely replace a bulk water meter on the main water supply. However, the City will facilitate the re-routing of an alternative water supply to the area, which will possibly result in lower-than-usual water supply pressure in the area. In parts of Kuils River, the City department will be conducting tests on its water supply main to Soneike 1, Soneike 2 and Soneike Mall as well as Gladioli Street, Joli Drive, Grayling Street and Piet My Vrou Street from 10 am on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, overnight until 10 am on Wednesday.

Areas in the identified parts of Kuils River will experience lower water pressure during the period. The tests will be carried out to indicate how best to reroute water to these areas when the stormwater system will be upgraded as part of the expansion of the Amandel bridge in the next few weeks. The water supply network at the bridge has already been upgraded to accommodate the bridge expansion, and the tests will provide options to reduce water supply disruptions during that project.

In The Vines in Constantia and parts of Diep River and Bergvliet, the Department’s teams will shut off the water supply main to The Vines in Constantia and parts of Diep River and Bergvliet along Main Road and immediate surrounds on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, from 9 pm overnight until 4 am on Thursday, February 16, 2023. This will allow the team to safely replace three faulty control valves on the main water supply and will result in the disruption of the water supply to these areas during this period. A water tanker will roam in the area to provide residents with water for domestic consumption during this period, the City said.

Lastly, in Paarden Eiland and Cape Town Foreshore, the water supply into Paarden Eiland and the Cape Town Foreshore will be shut off from Saturday, February 18, 2023, at 2 pm until Sunday, February 19, 2023, at 11,59 pm. The 34-hour shutdown will allow for the urgent, safe repairs of the 915mm diameter Bulk Water pipeline near Paarden Eiland. It will result in no water supply to Paarden Eiland and the Cape Town Foreshore areas and may also result in reduced water pressure in surrounding areas, according to the Water and Sanitation Department.