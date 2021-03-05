More resources made available to help recapture escaped crocodiles

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - Efforts to recapture the escaped bask of crocodiles from commercial breeding farm in Bonnievale have been strengthened. The crocodiles escaped from one of the holding camps in the facility on Wednesday – which coincidentally happened to be on World Wildlife Day. CapeNature's chief executive Razeena Omar said an unknown number of sub-adult Nile crocodiles (Crocodylus niloticus) escaped from the facility, through a hole in a wired fence. Omar said the crocodiles ranged in sizes from 1.2 metres to 1.5 metres. She said CapeNature was leading a collective effort with the facility owner, local landowners and the police to recapture the escaped crocodiles. She said 27 crocodiles have been recaptured and returned to the facility since the escape.

"The efforts included setting up humane trap cages with bait on the riverside of the Breede River to attempt to recapture the remaining animals on the loose. Patrols on the river will be undertaken every night to catch these animals.”

CapeNature’s Petro van Rhyn also provided an update on Friday morning stating that there have been more sightings, but no further crocodile capturing.

“The recapturing operation will be strengthened by SAPS Diving team joining the fray. They will avail four boats and eight divers to assist with the nocturnal patrols.”

Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning MEC Anton Bredell urged the community of Bonnievale and surrounding areas to avoid the Breede River for a few days and to keep an eye out for the escaped reptiles.

“An area about 5km upstream towards Robertson and 5km downstream towards Swellendam is the key area," said Bredell.

Police have also warned schools in Bonnievale to be on the lookout for the crocodiles.

The public is urged to not attempt to approach any crocodiles, but to immediately report any sightings to the Bonnievale police on 023 616 8060 which set up a dedicated task team to deal with this incident.

* Additional reporting by Theolin Tembo.

Cape Argus