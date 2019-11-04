More than 150 beneficiaries receive houses and title deeds in Cape Town









More than 150 beneficiaries receive houses and title deeds in Cape Town. FILE PHOTO: Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA) CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Human Settlements MEC Tertuis Simmers is expected to hand over houses and title deeds to more than 150 beneficiaries of the Forest Village Housing project in Eerste River, Cape Town, on Monday. According to the department, Forest Village is one of its catalytic projects, which commenced in January 2016 and has a budget allocation of R1.1 billion. “This mixed-use development consists of various types of units to cater for beneficiaries of different income levels and specific needs such as military veterans, breaking new ground (BNG) and finance linked individual subsidy programme (FLISP) units,” Simmers said in a statement. Upon completion, the project will provide housing opportunities to over 5,000 beneficiaries in total. It is expected to be completed by the end of 2020. On 31 October 2019 Council also approved the sale of land in Pine Road and Dillon Lane in Woodstock for the development of social housing rental units. The deeds of sale for the Pine Road and Dillon Lane sites are expected to be concluded at the end of November 2019, if all goes according to plan.

#Woodstock We are doing a Site visit of the Pine Road land earmarked for affordable housing. @IOL @TheCapeArgus pic.twitter.com/rqEqKABKHW — Marvin Charles (@MarvinCharles17) November 4, 2019

The City’s Mayoral Committee Member for Human Settlements, Councillor Malusi Booi, together with representatives from the Social Housing Company (SOHCO), Ward Councillor, Dave Bryant, and other dignitaries today, took a walk on the site in Pine Road, Woodstock.

It is expected to become a flagship social housing partnership project for the City.

"We are visiting the site today to show Cape Town how strongly we believe in the social housing model and ask all in Cape Town to help us to reimagine the future Cape Town that we want: one where people live closer to where they work and to where the opportunities are and where apartheid’s enduring grip on the spatial patterns of our cities can be increasingly loosened going forward," said Booi.

"It is not an easy task and it will not happen overnight, but we will continue to assess City-owned land, including suitable land in and near the Cape Town CBD and other urban centres to determine whether some of these properties could be developed for housing opportunities. Currently, the sites have been secured and fenced. It is incredibly important that our earmarked sites are not invaded as the illegal occupation of land and of buildings is a risk to all of our plans and programmes."

The two parcels of land, which together comprises more than a hectare in size, will be transferred to the SOHCO at a nominal value of 10% (or some R4,3 million excluding VAT) of the market value of approximately R43 million. This allowed reduction is necessary to make the project financially viable for the social housing partner.

Approximately 240 social housing opportunities are foreseen to be developed on the total consolidated site, if all goes to plan.

"We want to and have to create more affordable housing opportunities closer to urban centres across the metro. The demand for affordable housing opportunities up to an income level of R22 000 per month is growing at a rapid rate and we will need to be innovative and create greater partnerships with all involved. From the City’s side, we will do everything in our power to support our social housing partners and to ensure that our processes enable and ignite greater partnerships in the interest of all of the people of Cape Town," said the City’s Human Settlements Directorate’s Executive Director, Nolwandle Gqiba.

