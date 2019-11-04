CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Human Settlements MEC Tertuis Simmers is expected to hand over houses and title deeds to more than 150 beneficiaries of the Forest Village Housing project in Eerste River, Cape Town, on Monday.
According to the department, Forest Village is one of its catalytic projects, which commenced in January 2016 and has a budget allocation of R1.1 billion.
“This mixed-use development consists of various types of units to cater for beneficiaries of different income levels and specific needs such as military veterans, breaking new ground (BNG) and finance linked individual subsidy programme (FLISP) units,” Simmers said in a statement.
Upon completion, the project will provide housing opportunities to over 5,000 beneficiaries in total. It is expected to be completed by the end of 2020.
On 31 October 2019 Council also approved the sale of land in Pine Road and Dillon Lane in Woodstock for the development of social housing rental units. The deeds of sale for the Pine Road and Dillon Lane sites are expected to be concluded at the end of November 2019, if all goes according to plan.