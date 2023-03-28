More than 360 Western Cape libraries have no access to alternative power, MEC says

Cape Town - Cultural Affairs and Sport MEC Anroux Marais has said that 367 libraries across the Western Cape lack access to alternative power sources and the Province estimates that providing alternative power sources to all libraries will cost approximately R110 million. Marais was responding to questions from ANC provincial cultural affairs and sports spokesperson Mesuli Kama, who asked for details of all the libraries that do not have alternative power sources and the department’s plans to ensure that they did.

Kama also wanted to know how many libraries lacked internet access, how much it would cost to provide this and when. Marais said that for a standard-size library with enough power for lights, security systems and computers the cost of providing solar panels, an inverter and a battery was estimated at approximately R300 000. Regarding the department’s bid to ensure that all libraries have alternative power, Marais said there was currently no dedicated funding available from the department for alternative power sources.

Just 42 libraries lack internet access but Marais said four public library sites had been identified to receive internet access over the next two financial years at a cost of more than R340000 for data lines and internet access and R270000 for equipment. She said two more public libraries would provide internet access in the 2023/2024 financial year and another two were set to do the same in the 2024/2025 financial year.

“The provision of alternative power sources for public libraries time frame varies according to the municipalities’ plans.” Marais listed several reasons why access was not currently provided at all public library service points. She said these included: “The fact that internet connectivity is not allowed in correctional services and that there is not sufficient or secure space in the libraries for public access computers, and other infrastructure challenges.”

Kama, who has been campaigning against libraries being under-resourced and getting shut down, returned to the matter during his contribution to Monday’s debate at the second reading of the 2023/24 Appropriation Bill. During the debate, cultural affairs and sport standing committee member Christopher Fry (DA) acknowledged the work done by the Province through the Centre for Innovation and the broadband roll-out project. Kama said: “While we acknowledge the importance of this, we must get the basics right.