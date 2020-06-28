More than 500 pupils infected with Covid-19 across SA schools

Cape Town - More than 500 pupils, 1 169 staff members and 775 schools in the country have been affected by Covid-19, according to the Basic Education department. The department recently issued a breakdown per province as at June 26, with the Western Cape leading the number of schools affected with 332, followed by Gauteng with 176 and the Eastern Cape with 154. The Eastern Cape leads with 270, the number of pupils affected, followed by the Western Cape with 134 and Gauteng with 58. The Western Cape also leads with 557 the number of staff affected, followed by the Eastern Cape with 271 and Gauteng with 188. Basic Education department spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said schools are an integral part of society and a reflection of its community.

"Schools, just like clinics, police stations, shops, mines and other frequently visited places, have found themselves also having to close and reopen. This is in response to infections identified during the screening process and in line with health protocols on how to treat an environment with possible contamination," Mhlanga said.

He said schools play an important role in the efforts to control the spread of Covid-19. "Schools must therefore take steps to circulate information about the disease and its potential transmission within the school community."

The National Association of School Governing Bodies (NASGB), General Secretary Matakanya Matakanye said schools in Western Cape, Eastern Cape, Kwaulu-Natal, North West are closing on Covid-19 cases as there was no common approach or guidelines to handle school Covid-19 cases.

"There is no communication with parents that has resulted in anxiety and agitation in our communities and it is seriously worrying that the Covid-19 related cases' numbers are daily rising," Matakanye said.

He said not all schools were able to train parents and teachers in understanding the disease to reduce anxiety and stress as already reported in the media resulting in high stigmatisation in schools and communities.

"We condemn the secretive and not forthcoming approach by DBE officials on actual figures on affected and infected educators, pupils and support staff in schools. This includes responsibilities that are blurred between the role of DBE and Health Department in schools," Matakanye said.

Cape Argus