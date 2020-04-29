More than 600 people in the Western Cape have recovered from Covid-19

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - As many as 607 of those infected with Covid-19 in the Western Cape have recovered. Recovery refers to a person who has completed 14 days of isolation from the date of first symptoms, and who is now symptom free. This is the standard practice recommended by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases. "The fact that there are people that have recovered from Covid-19 shows that it can be conquered, this should give hope to those that have been recently diagnosed, they should be hopeful that they will also conquer this virus," said Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo. "Also this will assist in destigmatizing the virus when people know that there is a chance of recovering, I am encouraged by the number and I am hopeful that it will increase with time. "I still say prevention is better than cure, so let’s stay home and protect our loved ones from this virus. We’re in it to win."

Premier Alan Winde said that as of 5pm on Monday, approximately 1778 confirmed cases of Covid-19 had been reported in the province.

"We must also remember that while most people do recover, those with comorbidities, as well as those of an older age, might face very serious complications.

"Each one of us has an important role to play to help protect these vulnerable groups, and to save lives,” he added.

There were 1136 active cases with 83 patients in hospital, of which 28 were in intensive care. There were 30 unallocated cases.Two men aged 79 and 58, both with comorbidities, had died, bringing the number of deaths in the province to 35 thus far.

Winde said clusters or ‘hot spot’ areas had been identified, and increased screening and testing had been undertaken in those areas, leading to more positive cases. One such area was Witzenberg in the Cape Winelands district, where over 100 cases had been reported.

Winde has also visited the new testing and triage centre at Khayelitsha Hospital, which is one of 17 facilities where patients can be tested and treated.

He, along with Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela and provincial Police Commissioner Yolisa Matakata, met Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane on Tuesday, to discuss issues around taxis travelling for funerals and the movement of seasonal agricultural workers between the provinces.

“We must be sensitive to the fact that many Western Cape residents may want to return to the Eastern Cape for funerals, and this is allowed under the regulations," said Winde.

"However, we are aware that there are instances of criminality and the use of... fake death certificates... we were able to map the way forward, which includes joint operations... to ensure we are able to respond to the needs of our residents, without putting either province at further risk of infection.”

[email protected]