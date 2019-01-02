Picture: Phill Magakoe/African News Agency (ANA) Archives

Cape Town - The ANC Western Cape’s second bite at a list conference is now done and dusted, but the conference left more problems after the initial run-off was marred by allegations of corruption. Several sources, who spoke to the Cape Argus on condition of anonymity, said that some members who placed high up on the lists were removed and replaced by other factional candidates.

The ANC’s list process selects candidates from each of the nine provinces for members of the National Assembly and provincial legislatures, according to several sources such as ANC Youth League chairperson in the province Muhammad Khalid Sayed and veteran ANC politician Cameron Dugmore.

A member such as ANC Boland secretary Jonton Snyman was one of several moved lower down on the contentious provincial list.

Snyman, who has a chequered past involving, among other things, insurance fraud, was seventh on the list but got replaced by a different member.

ANC councillor Bheki Radebe, whose name was left out in the first list conference, was also moved lower on the list, sources say.

The province to national list, which stipulates who from the ANC Western Cape will be deployed in the National Assembly, has Hishaam Mohammed as the No1 candidate. Mohammed is the provincial head of the department of Justice and Constitutional Development. Party secretary Faiez Jacobs is second on the list while current acting provincial leader Khaya Magaxa is third.

ANC provincial spokesperson Dennis Cruywagen said the provincial executive committee (PEC) has accepted two election lists presented to it by the provincial list committee (PLC) at a special meeting held on Saturday night.

“The meeting, which lasted into the early hours of Sunday morning, accepted a province-to-province, as well as a province-to-national list, and also resolved that the two documents should be sent to the national list committee (NLC) for its perusal,” Cruywagen said.

“Once the NLC committee has sanctioned the two lists, it will present them to the national executive committee, which is scheduled to discuss, consolidate and finalise them, as well as the national-to-national list at a meeting due to be held in Durban next month. For the candidates who make the final election lists, getting elected into public office will depend on the ANC’s performance in the 2019 general election,” Cruywagen said.

SA National Civic Organisation provincial chairperson Thando Dedezane said in a letter to the ANC provincial executive committee that the provincial list committee (PLC) members had been shown only a draft design of the ballot paper and complained of several other issues.

In December, the list conference was nullified by the party’s top brass and a rerun of the conference ordered by ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule.

[email protected]