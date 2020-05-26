More wet, cold weather expected for the Western Cape this week

Cape Town - The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has advised that cold and wet weather, reinforced by gale force winds, across large parts of the province, can be expected into the rest of the week – with snowfall expected in the mountain passes in the province

The SAWS predicted that the gale force winds and high seas, with wave heights up to 9m, between Cape Columbine and Plettenberg Bay, would subside by early this morning. The winds are expected to move into the Central Karoo region.

Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning MEC Anton Bredell said: “We’re happy to see some wet weather in the Western Cape because it means our dam levels will get a much-needed boost.”

Bredell added: “At the moment, dam levels across the province are 35.1%. Last year, at this time, the level was 33.5%. We hope to see more rainfall, especially in the Karoo and Upper West Coast regions.

“At the same time, the rain comes with very cold weather and that brings new challenges for the public, as well as emergency services,” said Bredell.