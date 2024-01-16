Mosquitoes are terrorising Gugulethu residents and causing sleepless nights

Cape Town - Residents who live along the NY 3A canal in Gugulethu experience sleepless nights due to the infestation of mosquitoes that have terrorised the area, posing a serious threat to their health. Residents blame the infestation of mosquitoes on the Lotus River Canal, which is used by many as a dumping site. Some locals from this area throw into the canal items such as diapers, leftover food, and all sorts of waste, which some believe attract mosquitoes during this time of the year.

One resident, Lina Ngqobeni, who lives at NY21 near the canal, says for days she has been struggling to sleep as the blood-sucking insects keep buzzing around her ears, biting and leaving sore blisters. “Our area has been taken over by mosquitoes since the start of this summer. Our doors remain closed no matter how hot it gets since the mosquitoes find refuge in our homes. Some of us are unemployed, and buying repellents can be expensive, especially at this time of the year.” Ngqobeni has pleaded with the City of Cape Town to look into this matter and clean the canal and river, as they fear for their health. “We are really worried because mosquitoes are known to be vectors of malaria and other diseases.”

Dr Jo Barnes, from the Faculty of Medicine Tygerberg at the University of Stellenbosch, said homes that are being invaded by mosquitoes at this time of the year must be near standing water, particularly water that is not very clean, as mosquitoes breed in such water. Barnes said, “Fortunately, we do not have endemic mosquito-borne diseases such as malaria here, so the health risk of such mosquito outbreaks is really low. “You do get individuals who are allergic to mosquito bites, and they suffer considerable irritation that can make their lives a misery,” said Barnes.