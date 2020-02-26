According to the South African Citizens Surveys (Sacs) most people are not aware or even interested in the Budget speech. Picture: Courtney Africa/African News Agency(ANA)

Cape Town - According to the South African Citizens Surveys (Sacs) most people are not aware or even interested in the Budget speech. The data shows that just over half (54%) of all South African adults aged 18 years and older watched, listened to, or were aware of the February 2019 Budget speech, but this number dropped significantly to 36% when it came to the Mid-Term Budget Speech (MTBS).

Citizen Surveys’ strategic research director, Reza Omar, said more than half of South Africans who were aware of the Budget speech said it had a positive effect on their views of the country’s direction, but the MTBS had a muted effect. More people said it had no effect on them (40%).

“After the MTBS, only 44% of South Africans felt positive about the direction in which the country was heading, which was significantly lower than the effect seen in February, of 53%. That said, it did not increase the number of South Africans who felt negative; instead, those who said it had no effect grew by 10%. In fact, the proportion of those who said it had a negative effect dropped by 1%, which helps to explain Mboweni’s favourability rating,” he said.

Omar said a critical element of the Budget would be solutions to the challenges faced by the country, many of which involved the widespread historical and present corruption being exposed.