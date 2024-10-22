Mother accused of ‘masterminding’ Joshlin Smith’s kidnapping

Cape Town - The Vredenburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday heard that Joshlin Smith’s mother was the “mastermind” behind her daughter’s disappearance. The 6-year-old went missing on February 19 and has not been seen since.

Her mother, Racquel ‘Kelly’ Smith, left Joshlin and her brother Requin at home with her boyfriend, Jacquen Appollis, that morning before going to work. On March 5, Smith, Appollis and their friend Steveno van Rhyn were arrested, and 10 days later, Lourentia Lombaard was also taken into custody. They were all charged with human trafficking in persons for the purpose of exploitation, and Joshlin’s kidnapping.

During their appearance yesterday, the State told the court that charges against Lombaard were dropped as she turned State witness. The summary of facts provided by the State reveals Smith had planned to have her children removed or sold since August 2023 - six months before Joshlin, a learner at Diazville Primary School, disappeared. Joshlin's mother, Kelly Smith appeared in the Vredenburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday. Picture: Henk Kruger / Independent Newspapers The court document reads: “Accused 3 (Smith) communicated during August 2023 her plan to have her children taken away or sold. The plan was for this to happen in January or February.

“On Sunday, February 18, Accused 3 and Joshlin walked to a white motor vehicle that was parked nearby. An unknown female person alighted from the vehicle and conversed with Accused 3. “This woman handed something to Accused 3. “Accused 3 and Joshlin returned to the home. Later during this day, Appollis, Van Rhyn, Smith and Lombaard discussed the plan and how the money would be divided.

“On Monday, February 19, Smith informed Joshlin and Requin that they will not be attending school on that day. “Accused 3 packed Joshlin’s clothes into a bag and left to go to work. “She left Requin, Joshlin and the bag at home in the care of Accused 1 (Appollis).”

The document states later that day, Lombaard, Appollis and Van Rhyn smoked inside the house and Joshlin and Requin were also at the house at that time. “Later, Accused 3 arrived at the house. Accused 3 took Joshlin and the bag she had packed earlier. “They left the house on foot. “Accused 3 and Joshlin got into a white motor vehicle that drove away.

“Later the same night, Accused 3 started looking for Joshlin and reported her missing to the police. “The police registered a Missing Person’s Enquiry. “The accused were arrested and detained on March 5.

“The State will adduce evidence of documents and pointing outs relating to Appollis and Van Rhyn. “Despite ongoing investigations into the whereabouts of Joshlin, she has still not been found.” The State alleges the accused had a common purpose and acted together to achieve that purpose, namely, to commit the offence as charged.