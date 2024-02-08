Mother dies on Duinefontein Road after being hit by a vehicle

Cape Town - Manenberg residents are reeling from the death of a mother of two who was killed after being hit by a vehicle along Duinefontein Road on Tuesday. The friends of Ashtranita Regue, 37, witnessed her being flung into the air and landing on her head after she was hit by a bakkie just before 6pm.

Her sister, Kim Kleinbooi, 37, said: “She is a mom of two teen girls and on Tuesday she was all happy and smiles because it was my birthday, and now my last memory is of her singing to me. She left home in the afternoon with her friends to go and withdraw money at the Caltex garage and then the children came to tell us what happened.” Kleinbooi said when they got to the scene, her sister had suffered a head injury and both her legs were broken. “Her friend who witnessed it said she was standing inside the yellow line when the bakkie came speeding and he tried to brake but he still hit her.”

Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi confirmed the incident. “The victim was declared deceased on the scene by the medical personnel. “The driver of the motor vehicle also sustained injuries in the process. Manenberg police registered a culpable homicide for further investigation.”

Kleinbooi said her sister’s death was yet another, as motorists did not adhere to the speed limit on the notorious road. “We are very sad and it is hard for all of us. Her daughters lost their father a few years ago when he died due to cancer and now they have no mother. “How many more people must die on that road before something is done? Drivers don’t care that there are people crossing the road and they (the City) must install speed bumps or something.”

Mayco member for urban mobility Rob Quintas said Duinefontein Road was classified as a major arterial which carried high volumes of traffic. “Roads of this classification do not fall within the ambit of the traffic calming policy. “Therefore raised traffic calming measures such as speed humps would not be considered, nor would they be appropriate for this class of road.