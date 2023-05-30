Mother, her daughter and neighbour shot dead in Samora Machel mass shooting

Cape Town - Two unknown shooters killed three people including a 4-year-old girl in Samora Machel. Noliso, 42, and her daughter Lelothando Dlephu and their neighbour Mwezi Mqathana, 38, were gunned down on Saturday evening in Kosovo, Samora Machel.

The assailants first asked for Noliso’s husband who is a security guard and they told him he was still at work. A second man knocked on the door and asked the same question and they started shooting at people inside the shack. The pair fired eight shots at the victims before fleeing the scene. Noliso Dlephu was shot and killed with her daughter in Samora Machel. Picture: Supplied Mwezi Mqathana, 38, was murdered while visiting his neighbour in Kosovo, Samora Machel. Picture: Supplied Mhlangabezi Sotshantsha said: “I got a call informing me that my brother’s wife and child were murdered.

“When I got to their shack, I saw the bodies and the neighbours were standing near the crime scene. “The people who were in the shack at the time told me it was load shedding when the incident happened. “They couldn’t see the suspects’ faces. The victims were shot multiple times, at first the gun jammed and while fixing it, he dropped a bullet which we noticed on Sunday morning.”

Mhlangabezi Sotshantsha and Mithakazi Dlephu told how their family members were gunned down in Samora Machel on Saturday. Picture: Mandilakhe Tshwete Noliso’s daughter, Mithakazi Dlephu, 21, told the Cape Argus that this was the second time armed men came looking for her father. “In 2021, there was someone who came and knocked, just like on Saturday, they asked for my father,” she explained. “They said they were bringing him a payslip from work but then they left before they could show it. “My mom told them he wasn’t at home at the time, and when she peeped through the door, she could see that the man had a gun with him.

“I don’t know what they want from my family, we don’t sell anything, my mom was employed, we are still very confused about what they wanted from my father.” Mithakazi said there would have been seven bodies if the other people didn’t hide. “There were three young children and an adult but they managed to hide from the suspect.” Sotshantsha said his brother was not doing well.

“This is quite shocking and I would like to plead with anyone to can come and give counselling to the family members.” Police spokesperson Andrè Traut said no arrests had been made as yet. “Samora Machel police are seeking the assistance of the public for information that can lead to the arrest of the suspect or suspects who are responsible for the death of three people in Kosovo, Samora Machel, on Saturday evening at around 7.30pm.