HEINOUS ACT: Montcello Street home in Wesbank. Cape Town - A Wesbank mother, who was taken in for questioning after the bodies of her twin babies were found in a fridge, remains in custody while authorities hope a post-mortem will explain how the tragic tots died. The children, who are believed to be only a few months old, were found in the freezer of their Montcello Street home last week. Police are awaiting the results of a post-mortem report to determine the ages of the children and the cause of their death. The children were found dead while their mother was apparently out partying. The landlord of the home alerted police to the little bodies discovered in the freezer.

The mother is yet to be charged.

Police spokesperson, Captain FC van Wyk, confirmed all leads are being followed up to solve the heinous crime.

“Kindly be advised that the incident you are referring to is under police investigation by Mfuleni police,” he says.

“The outcome of the post-mortem is awaited to establish what led to the death of the infants. Police are following up on possible leads in order to solve this case and bring the perpetrator/s to book.”

After the discovery of the children last week, residents in the area were up in arms and baying for the mother’s blood as nobody knew the children were frozen in the freezer.

The woman is also believed to have three other children. It is not clear at this stage whether the children have been moved to a place of safety.

The Daily Voice tried to reach out to more members of the community but they were too afraid to speak out.

