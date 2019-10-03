Known as the “Mother Teresa of animals” by residents of Ocean View, De Storie, 60, has from a young age felt a need to be a voice for the voiceless.
For 20 years De Storie has been helping stray animals roaming the streets of her community, using the meagre proceeds from her fish and chips outlet. She volunteered at Tears animal rescue for 18 years before opening her own rescue haven in her yard.
“My calling was to take care of abused and neglected animals, as they can’t defend themselves,” she said.
The initiative 1 Kennel at a Time was founded in 2014 after she and Corrine Wilson first worked together on what was supposed to be a one-day project, handing out doggy bags, and has grown to five volunteers.