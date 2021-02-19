Motorcade in Gugulethu revs against gender-based violence

Cape Town - Ilitha Labantu, a non-profit organisation based in Gugulethu, hosted the #Uthuleleni Anti-GBV motorcade in an effort to raise awareness about violence against women and children in local communities. The motorcade, which was held in partnership with the Gugulethu police, the community police forum (CPF), ward councillors, community leaders and various civil society organisations, saw the involved stakeholders drive and march from the Gugulethu police station to Tshatshalani in Lotus River. Ilitha Labantu spokesperson Siyabulela Monakali said the drive-by anti-GBV event was in response to the increase in gender-based-violence cases in local communities. “We have been made aware of the increase in the number of reported cases of young girls who are sexually groomed in our communities.Most are seemingly coming from the Lotus River community.” “In response to this worrying situation, as Ilitha Labantu we decided that we would work in partnership with our police in Gugulethu to address GBV and sexual abuse in the Lotus River community through our #Uthuleleni Anti-GBV awareness programme.

“#Uthuleleni will also work to conscientise our communities about the importance of reporting GBV incidents to the police as soon as possible, because we have also learned that some community leaders, who are partial to dealing with situations traditionally, are encouraging residents to report cases to them first before going to the police.

“This means that some cases and evidence do not make it to the police. GBV is a serious issue and we can’t afford to have people misleading each other anymore. All cases need to be reported to the police as soon as possible,” said Monakali.

Gugulethu councillor Sonwabo Ngxumza said: “This is a great initiative for our communities. It is important that we conscientise people about the effects of GBV and help our families protect their loved ones. Young women are being taken advantage of and we needed to take an active stand against that.”

Gugulethu CPF secretary Nokwanda Makwela said: “As the CPF, is it our primary objective to ensure that justice prevails. We also wanted to make sure that our residents know that we are here, active, and ready to support them. We also wanted to encourage women to always report cases of GBV, there is support available.”

