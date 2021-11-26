Motorists warned of smash and grabs at Borcherds Quarry Road turn-off in Nyanga

Cape Town - The Safe N2 Project has warned motorists to avoid Borcherds Quarry Road turn-off in Nyanga when travelling on the N2 inbound towards Cape Town. The Borcherds Quarry Road area is a well-known crime hot spot and the Safe N2 Project’s Neil Slater said they received regular reports of incidents on this turn-off.

Slater said roads got busier during the festive season and these incidents tended to increase with increased traffic, and with more people on holiday, drinking and driving, they tended to let their guard down. “The most recent incident occurred this past weekend where one of our members reported a stone-throwing incident. We hate inciting fear; thousands of people travel on the N2 every day without any incidents. We just want to create awareness and have drivers travel as safely as possible,” he said. Slater said the perpetrators’ modus operandi changes depending on the situation and circumstances, but said they would usually approach traffic that has come to a standstill or is moving slowly.

“That is why Borcherds Quarry Road is a hot spot, because traffic usually congests there and in the morning the traffic queues quite far back. “They will walk in-between the cars and have a spotter that checks what they can get from the car and carry on moving. “Another guy will come, smash and grab, and they disappear into the shacks,” he said.

Slater said although there were CCTV cameras on the stretch of road, it was difficult to identify the perpetrators. “We suggest to rather take the next turn-off, Airport Approach Road, and then from there turn left or right on to Borcherds Quarry to your destination. “If one has to take this Borcherds Quarry Road turn-off, they must be alert at all times and leave plenty of space between the cars in front and watching mirrors and surroundings,” said Slater.