Motorists warned of smash and grabs in Table View and Elsies River

Cape Town - Police have urged motorists to be vigilant when driving in Table View and Elsies River as smash and grabs have been increasing. Police spokesperson Adriana Chandler said hot spots in Tableview were the intersections along Potsdam Road and Malibongwe Drive.

“The majority of these cases reported indicate that cellphones are grabbed through an open window, where the phone is either left on the dashboard or the victim is speaking on the cellphone while at the intersection. “It is advised that all valuable items, including cellphones, be locked in the boot. Make sure that your windows are closed, and doors are locked. Theft out of motor vehicles at shopping centres has also increased. The use of jamming devices can’t be ruled out. “The following tips are useful: make sure all the doors of your vehicle are locked, by checking each door, before you walk away. Do not leave laptops hidden underneath the front seats. Do not leave items of value in your vehicle.”