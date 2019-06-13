Green Point Lighthouse, Mouille Point. Picture: Leon Lestrade/African News Agency (ANA) Archives

Cape Town - Residents of Mouille Point are up in arms after a proposed high-rise building was approved by the Municipal Planning Tribunal on Tuesday. It is proposed that La Splendida Hotel in Beach Road, Mouille Point, be demolished and replaced with a block of 17 flats. The proposed building is about 34m high with a 262m2 ground level restaurant.

The City’s Mayoral Committee Member for Spatial Planning and Environment Marian Nieuwoudt said: “The application was approved, subject to conditions, by the Municipal Planning Tribunal (MPT) on September 2017. The comments received were assessed and incorporated in the report, which was considered by the MPT.”

Suzanne Kempen, Mouille Point Ratepayers Association chairperson, said: “We supported the redevelopment of Erf 1145, Mouille Point, but with provisos. One of these was that the impact on abutting neighbours and any of their concerns be given detailed consideration. Following our review of the MPT report and appeal process, we are of the view that neighbours’ concerns regarding the application and the proposed building envelope were not satisfactorily addressed.”

Although only a few comments were received from residents, they raised several issues, including inappropriate height, size and bulk of the building; increase in the proposed floor area; inadequate assessment of parking; and the fact that the tribunal did not discuss the extent of the existing rights or of the damage to the amenity and value of neighbouring properties, or that the limited setbacks impinged on the pavement and other buildings.

The property is owned by Tingmate PTY, who acquired the property in 2010, for R2.9million. In a letter submitted to the tribunal, the developer said: “The respondent submits that the appeal should be dismissed, because the proposed development is entirely in keeping with the adjacent and surrounding built form and applicable policies, and that the MPT’s approval of the proposed development should be confirmed,” it stated.

