Mourners gathered to bury friendly yet fierce on the field rugby legend, Loedfie Hendricks

Cape Town - Hundreds of mourners gathered at the home of former rugby player, Loedfie Hendricks, known as a legend, both on and off the field. Hendricks, Collegians Rugby Football Club stalwart, and decades-long government communications officer, died Saturday night at the age of 64, after a long period of ill health.

The janazah was held at the family’s residence at Eulalia Street, Lentegeur. Funeral prayers were performed at the Lentegeur Mosque, and the burial took place at the Mowbray Moslem Cemetery. Hendricks’s daughter, Faeeka Salie, said her father had been ill for almost a year. She said after Hendricks had surgery last year, his recovery had been slow, believed to be a result of his diabetes. Salie said his health had been described as “on and off” since. The past two months had been particularly hard, she said. Hendricks was rushed to hospital on Saturday night, and died shortly thereafter at about 8.40pm.

Hendricks retired at the age of 60, after working for more than 20 years as a senior communications officer at Government Communication and Information System. “He was a brilliant man. I think everybody who knew my dad would say the same. He was a people’s person. He was there for everyone. If he could help, he would. He’d put everyone else before himself; just to make sure he’d give his last (to them). So I think he’ll be remembered for that. He was a good person.” The husband, father of five, and grandfather to about 12, was known for his warm and kind presence, and was never short of jokes.

His cousin, Fahiem Hendricks, said: “He was a very good guy. He was friendly, liked to mix with people, and liked to help people. He’ll be remembered as a community person.” Former rugby player, Loedfie Hendricks, known as a legend. Picture: Supplied Collegians Rugby Football Club President Shamila Sulayman said: “We are all deeply saddened by his passing. Loedfie, affectionately known to all of us as ‘Ching’ or ‘Boeta Ching’, has been a member of Collegians Rugby Football Club since a junior. “And before Collegians became Collegians, it was known as Rosendales, so he played for Rosendales as a junior from District Six days, and then, of course, when Rosendales became Collegians, he was in fact one of the first young players to represent Collegians at first team level, and this was about 1979/1980.”

Sulayman said Hendricks represented the club at national club rugby level. “He was a lock, and he had the demeanour of being a very strong player, a very passionate player, and his opposition even spoke very highly of him. They feared him on the field, but everybody, whether they played against him or whether they played with him as a team member, everyone speaks very fondly of the big heart that he had and the absolute gentleman that he was. “So although he was a fierce rugby player, he was an absolute gentleman off the field as well.”