That is why one of the beneficiaries of the Movember campaign, managed by the Men’s Foundation in SA, has been Project Peacock. The initiative raises funds to provide a new minimally invasive technique called low dose rate (LDR) brachytherapy for men diagnosed with either prostate or bladder cancer.
Dr Justin Howlett, urologist at Groote Schuur Hospital and co-founder of Project Peacock, said that thanks to different funding contributions such as Movember, they had been able to offer this procedure in the public sector for the last two years.
“The treatment was available in the private sector, but due to costs it couldn’t be offered in public health care,” said Howlet.
At total of 36 patients have been treated for free already in these two years and all of them present “good results”, even though cancer patients have to be followed for at least 10 years to have final results.