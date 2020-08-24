Movement laments government underfunding shelters for abused women

Cape Town - Chronic government underfunding and inconsistent payments to shelters for abused women and their children have been central to the difficulties shelter staff face in their efforts to support victims of domestic and gender-based violence.

This is according to the National Shelter Movement of SA (NSM), which recently wrote to President Cyril Ramaphosa and asked him to urgently address the underfunding of shelters, late payments and poor service delivery to women's shelters.

In the letter, the movement demanded that the relevant government departments examine the internal“bureaucratic issues” it said were were hampering the government's delivery of services to shelters.

NSM executive Zubeda Dangor said the president had repeatedly referred to gender-based violence as a “second pandemic” and as “a war being waged” against women, yet despite this shelters for abused women continued to be overlooked and underfunded.

Several shelters had reported to the MSM that they had been dealing with delayed funding for several years and, as a result, had faced staff resignations.