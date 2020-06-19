MPs request probe into Knysna Local Municipality be expedited

Cape Town - A fast-tracked forensic investigation into allegations of corruption and maladministration against the Knysna Local Municipality has been requested by members of Parliament.

Faith Muthambi, chairperson of the portfolio committee on co-operative governance and traditional affairs, also asked the provincial Department of Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning to share its findings on the 2018 Diagnostic Assessment Report on the municipality.

She said: “There must be effective monitoring and evaluation mechanism in place to address the municipality’s problems of maladministration and poor performance.”

Muthambi received a briefing on Wednesday from Knysna United leader Ralph Stander, who said: “There is an installation of approximately 4000 pre-paid water meters project... which was not budgeted for. Furthermore, there was no official tender for the project and that was what prompted Knysna United to call for a forensic investigation into the allegations.”

Knysna mayor Elrick van Aswegen, however, responded: “R32 million was spent on the installation and purchase of 7500 pre-paid meters, of which 6995 were received by the municipality; 5000 of those meters have been activated in nine out of the 11 municipal wards.”