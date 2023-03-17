MPs to discuss graft claims against Cele over his request to acquire grabbers in the UK

Cape Town - MPs will today hear allegations implicating Police Minister Bheki Cele in surveillance equipment corruption, and his exemption request to the justice committee to use the said equipment, a grabber, under interception regulations. The Cape Argus has seen an explosive affidavit filed by a senior cop, Brigadier Tiyani Hlungwani, implicating Cele in irregular procurement of grabbers in the UK in 2019, and making a myriad of other allegations.

The affidavit, first shared by a SAPS whistle-blower on Tuesday, said police spent R102 million on grabbers, a backpack grabber and an aerial grabber in 2019. Hlungwani claims in the affidavit that he submitted some of the allegations before the Zondo commission, but it’s unclear what happened to that. DA MP and deputy spokesperson on policing, Okkert Terblanche, tried to raise the allegations against Cele in a police portfolio committee on Wednesday, but he was batted away by committee chairperson, Tina Joemat-Pettersson.