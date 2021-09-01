MPT chair, City accused of favouring Table View developers over residents

Cape Town - The Greater Tableview Action Forum (GTAF) has accused the City and its Municipal Planning Tribunal (MPT) of blatant bias, by favouring developers in the area and disregarding residents. This, after the forum said it was expected to read a 1 000-page report and prepare oral presentations and submissions in less than two working days, while the applicant/developer had the report for months and was allowed presentation – with no counter argument by community members.

The reports relates to a development application on Erf 89 Arum Road. GTAF planning and biodiversity portfolio head David Ayres said a formal complaint against MPT chairperson David Daniels’ behaviour was sent to the mayor’s office. Ayres said, when the forum received the list of items to be heard by the MPT on August 3, they immediately reviewed this list and requested the City's Planning office to appear at the MPT hearing, and asked for the MPT report.

He said, after downloading the report and noticing its size, they requested the MPT for an oral submission and for a postponement of the hearing, as they needed time to prepare, but the MPT rejected their request. Ayres said Daniels – by not postponing the MPT hearings and his response, that they were familiar with the development proposal and application – showed contempt for objectors and highlighted bias in favour of the applicant. “The chairperson is aware that the applicant has been in possession of the report as they are allowed to respond to the report. He was aware the objectors were only given access to the report on July 29, and of the size of the report and the need to read the report, revisit application, policy, by-laws, and laws, to prepare a submission.

“It is normal practice, in any legal or procedural process, where two or multiple submissions are encouraged to allow all sides the same/adequate time to prepare. It is clearly not possible or fair for us (GTAF) to engage with the community, read a 1 000-page report, and prepare a submission based on this and the application, while considering the various policies, laws, and by-laws, with this being expected in a matter of days,” he said. Because of Daniels' actions, Ayres said the developers application did not comply with procedure and was fatally flawed.