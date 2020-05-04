Mthembu says any legal challenge to cigarettes ban will be opposed

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - The tobacco war raging between the industry and Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, seems headed for court. This as confusion reigns over reasons for the sudden about-turn after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the lifting of the ban on the sale of cigarettes in his last Covid-19 update to the nation. British American Tobacco South Africa (Batsa) said it was seeking urgent clarity on the decision-making process that led to the government imposing an indefinite ban on the legal sale of tobacco products. Batsa said: “Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, Minister of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs, admitted that some 70 000 submissions were received across a variety of topics. The largest number (over 20 000), according to the minister, related to exercise. A total of 2 000 submissions were, again according to the minister, received about tobacco products. Yet, despite this, the only previously and correctly announced decision that was reversed as a result of the submissions related to the sale of cigarettes.” The company said this was “bizarre” and “highly irregular” principally because she did not give the tobacco industry, retailers, tobacco consumers and others supporting the lifting of the ban the opportunity to comment on the proposed reinstatement of the ban. This was “grossly unfair and unlawful”, it said.

The company has given Dlamini-Zuma until 10am today to amend immediately the latest version of the regulations or else they will be going to court.

“There are well acknowledged risks associated with smoking cigarettes but there is no evidence that connects smoking with an increased chance of contracting Covid-19. If anything, it is likely to encourage citizens to share a tobacco product at a highly inflated price. In any case, the “sharing of a cigarette” is not featured in any of the criteria across all five levels of the Risk Adjusted Approach as a reason to prohibit sales,” Batsa said.

Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu told the Cape Argus that any legal challenge would be opposed.

“It was not the decision of the minister, it was the decision of the government. We want to assure SA that we will defend this decision in court. Because it is a good decision, we cannot allow smoking at this time.”

“We are a listening government we have listened to advice we have received and the Cabinet made a decision.

“We should look at the cost of Covid-19, not only on our economy but the economy around the world. The economy is not only tobacco. People should not focus on one part of the economy. The economy does not revolve around tobacco. Even if we have not banned tobacco we are still dealing with illicit trade we must do far better and our fight against the black market has been compromised severely,” Mthembu said.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the cigarette ban would be lifted on May 1 at Level 4 of the lockdown. However, Dlamini-Zuma said the initial decision had been rescinded, adding that the reason for the continued ban is “health-related”.

This unleashed the ire of many South Africans who have started petitions to compel the government to overturn its decision. One petition the government received had approximately 500 000 signatures on it.

A study conducted by the HSRC has highlighted the impact of Covid-19 and the lockdown on South Africans. The survey showed that cigarettes (11.8%) were more accessible than alcohol (2.5%) during the lockdown. The illicit trade in tobacco costs South Africa billions of rand annually through lost tax revenue.

TAX Justice South Africa (TJSA) founder Yusuf Abramjee said: “For many years illicit cigarettes have been openly displayed for sale at stores and account for a third of all cigarettes sold. These cigarettes are supplied by crooks who don’t pay the tax that makes up most of the price of the legal product and have been stealing R8 billion from the state every year.”

[email protected]