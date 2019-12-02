The Ex-Political Prisoners Association (Eppa) , that called for the dissolution of the entire board, said it would not let up the pressure on the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture until a report into allegations of maladministration at the museum has been fully implemented.
Bernadette Muthien was sacked barely five months after Mthethwa appointed her to the post.
Deputy chairperson of the RIM board, Khensani Maluleke, will act as interim chairperson with immediate effect.
The sacking came a day after the resignation from the board of Gregory Houston, on the same day the Eppa demanded that the minister disband the entire board for failing to implement the findings of a report that implicated some members in corruption.