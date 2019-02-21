File photo: Elise Amendola/AP Photo.

Cape Town - A day after the public participation process on declaring Bo-Kaap a heritage site closed, another upcoming development has raised the ire of residents. Telecommunications company MTN has applied to the city council to erect a cellphone tower on top of a house.

“We have noted the application and we are busy trying to find out more about the application so that we can make a decision,” said Bo-Kaap Civic Association secretary Jackie Toking.

In the proposed application, which the Cape Argus has in its possession, applicant Warren Peterson Planning explained in their motivation that in modern society the dependency on communicative technology was increasing.

“In a tourist attractive place like the city of Cape Town, dropped calls and poor network coverage (related to both voice and data) are experienced.

“This application is motivated by several customer complaints from residents, businesses and commuters received by MTN in and around the area of Bo-Kaap,” it said.

It is believed the intention is to install relay antennas throughout the area, which boosts signal.

But throughout its application the company refers to rooftop installations. The project will cost about R1.5million.

“The proposed use will have no impact on the external engineering services, on transport or traffic related considerations or on the biophysical environment,” it said.

Toking said the association planned to hold discussions with residents on the matter.

“We will be having a public meeting to share the information we get with the community. We will advise them with a date for the public meeting and discussions,” she said.

The application was filed at the beginning of the month, and a public consultation process is open and will close next month.

Marian Nieuwoudt, mayco member for planning and environment, said: “All comments received, also those through the public hearing will be assessed, the heritage officials will then draft the proposed (Heritage Protection Overlay Zone) with a report and recommendation to council.

“We aim to table the report at the March council meeting.”

