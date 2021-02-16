Much-needed animal shelter in Philippi to close its doors after 17 years

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - A non-profit animal shelter in Philippi is counting the days before it will have to close its doors, after 17 years of rescuing and rehabilitating pets in need. Adopt A Pet Animal Shelter in Philippi is calling on compassionate animal lovers living in Cape Town to consider adopting a new furry friend or two. This comes as the shelter is set to close its doors in the coming weeks because of financial constraints. Adopt A Pet co-ordinator and volunteer Karin Reissenauer said the shelter had been servicing pets in need on borrowed time after its founder and funder, Cicely Blumberg, died in May last year. “After almost 17 years of servicing various communities across the Cape, we are sadly having to say goodbye. This was not an easy decision to make or reality to face, however there was simply no way it could be avoided.

“After Cicely’s death, the shelter could no longer afford to facilitate the various services it used to, and adoption fees didn’t come close to covering the costs of running the shelter.

“The countdown has begun and we are mostly still shell-shocked that this is the end of the shelter that has done so much for many animals, particularly those from informal settlements that Cicely always rescued and rehabilitated. Without the shelter, I wonder what will become of them,” said Reissenauer.

The shelter has 33 dogs at its facility in need of new homes and three cats along with a litter of five kittens. It also has plans to host an adoption day on March 6, in an effort to find permanent homes for its charges.

“Our focus currently is to find homes for the remaining dogs and cats in our custody. We would like to encourage people to come to us and inquire about adopting a pet. Some of these animals have been in our care for most of their lives and we would like to see them go into safe homes before we close down,” said Reissenauer.

Cape Argus