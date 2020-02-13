This as the commission decided to refer the charges both from Hlophe and Goliath to its Judicial Conduct Committee (JCC).
The JCC has called on the two to submit representations on or before Monday, before the matter is heard by the committee at the Constitutional Court next Friday.
According to a statement released on the progress made, the committee said it would deliberate on whether one or both complaints made by the high court judges at loggerheads should be investigated further by a tribunal.
Judge Goliath has accused Judge Hlophe of gross misconduct in both his personal and work life.