Cape Town - Residents of Muizenberg and Green Point will be among a group of communities from around the country chosen to participate in the Census 2021 Mini Test from October 9 to November 6. Fieldworkers will visit households for the test, which will be conducted to prepare for the Census in 2021.

Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) is moving from the paper and pen method of data collection to digital data collection.

Media relations officer, Felicia Sithole, said: “Census 2021 will be the first population count to use new methods of data collection that involve the use of digital devices, and these new methodologies need to be tested before we go into the field to conduct the next census in 2021.”

Stats SA said the three methods of data collection would be tested - the CAPI (Computer Assisted Personal Interview), the CAWI (Computer Assisted Website Interview), and the CATI (Computer Assisted Telephone Interview).

CAPI is the preferred method of data collection, in which a fieldworker conducts a face-to-face interview with a respondent, and captures the data on a digital device. In the CAWI method, respondents register and complete the questionnaire online. In the CATI method, respondents register and a call centre agent from Stats SA contacts them to complete the questionnaire telephonically.

“Fieldworkers can be identified through the official Stats SA Identification Card displaying the Stats SA logo, the photograph, and a unique number of the fieldworker. Respondents can also contact the Census 2021 toll-free number (0800110248) to verify the fieldworkers.

"Respondents may visit www.statssa.gov.za for online verification of fieldworkers,” Sithole said.

