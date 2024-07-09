Multi-disciplined law enforcement team including Saps raid 35 nightclubs in Cape Town

Cape Town - The music stopped abruptly for nightclubs in the city centre as a multidisciplinary operation took place at the weekend. City safety and security mayco member JP Smith said: “A joint integrated multi-disciplinary operation was conducted by SAPS WC-Anti-Gang Unit, City of Cape Town and provincial government.

“The mission was to plan and execute operations with a targeted approach related to identified businesses that are food and liquor nightclubs, underworld figures of interest associated with the security industry, businesses operating with undocumented, unregistered security guards, non-compliance with PSIRA (Private Security Regulation Authority) and other legislative directives that regulate these industries. “The operation had positive results with visits to 35 nightclubs where successes were recorded by the different role-players.” “The City’s environmental health issued fines to the value of ±R50 000.”

In another incident, police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi said on Friday that the AGU led an integrated operation in the city centre assisted by members of the City of Cape Town, Provincial Government and Crime Intelligence. “Upon entering identified premises in the city centre, some individuals fled in different directions. During interrogation, a foreign national led the team to an address in Maitland, where they searched the entire premises as well as mobile devices which eventually drew their attention to a container located in Milnerton. “The members entered the container. A search ensued which resulted in the confiscation of 28500 ecstasy tablets with an estimated street value of R6.5 million, including manufacturing devices. They detained two suspects on charges of dealing in drugs.