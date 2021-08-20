Multimillion-rand extension of Belhar Main Road completed and open for commuters

Cape Town - The Belhar Main Road upgrade extension, which cost R49 million, will alleviate traffic congestion in Highbury, Kuils River and surrounding areas. The project linked Highbury Road with the Stellenbosch Arterial by extending Belhar Main Road from Highbury Road up to Stellendale Road in Kuils River.

Mayor Dan Plato recently conducted a site inspection of the completed Belhar Main Road project site in Highbury, Kuils River. The City has invested R49 million in the extension of Belhar Main Road to assist with alleviating traffic congestion. Transport Mayco member Rob Quintas said the project was part of the Comprehensive Integrated Transport Plan, and although it was not part of the Public Transport Plan (buses), it would assist in relieving congestion. “These projects are aimed at improving the use of our roadways for motorists. I believe the extension of this road will definitely provide some congestion relief and improve overall access to the Highbury area,” said Mayor Dan Plato.

The upgraded Belhar Main Road. The City also announced they would allocate estimated total capital expenditure of more than R10 billion in rolling out Phase 2A of their Integrated Public Transport Plan, making this the largest mega project approved for public transport by the City. “Phase 2A relates to the provision of MyCiTi services to the Metro South East that will provide services from Khayelitsha and Mitchells Plain to Wynberg and Claremont. “The provision of these services require more than 12 construction projects, the building of stations, stops and depots. It is anticipated this construction will be completed by 2028,” said Quintas.