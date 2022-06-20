Multiple arrests across the Western Cape over Youth Day weekend

Cape Town - Following the Youth Day holiday, police have made several arrests for crimes including cable theft, illegal gun possession and drugs. In Vredenburg, SAPS members arrested two men on Saturday evening for possession of stolen copper cables. The cables were identified as Transnet property.

Two men aged 46 and 43 were arrested and are expected to appear in the Vredenburg Magistrate’s Court today (Mon) for possession of stolen property, said police spokesperson Andre Traut. Traut confirmed that the Moorreesburg crime prevention unit in the area was notified by the local community and they arrested an armed suspect on Saturday evening. A 40-year-old man was detained for possession of an illegal firearm and possession of 20 mandrax tablets. He is expected to appear in Moorreesburg Magistrate’s Court today.

The new Operation Restore initiative in Robertson reported that more than 200 suspects were searched and a further three arrested for drug possession and use. The three men are scheduled to appear in court once they have been charged. The Operation Restore team also arrested a 46-year-old man who will appear in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court today after he was found with a prohibited firearm. In other incidents, a woman was arrested for defrauding her employer, a national retailer, regarding R260 000. Police spokesperson Ndakhe Gwala confirmed that the woman was granted bail.