Mungo the Clown, aka Mark Hurlin Shelton, put on his clown costume and make-up and for 25 minutes entertained the children and adults sheltered at the Central Methodist Church.
The refugees have since October lived in and around the church on Greenmarket Square, demanding that the UN High Commissioner on Refugees move them to First World countries.
Because the refugees have been split into two camps, Mungo had to perform two shows - one inside the church and one outside.
“Hello, Mr Mungo, you’re welcome,” screamed the children, signalling the beginning of the performance.