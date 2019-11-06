The application was brought by Signatura Property Development to build an additional 82 units on top of the existing development comprising the Woodstock Exchange. The development received objections for excluding inclusionary housing and contributing to gentrification in the Woodstock and Salt River areas.
Reclaim the City Woodstock Chapter leader Karen Hendricks said: “The development we are referring to, at the heart of it, is to the exclusion of coloured and black people living in the city. Because of this historical displacement of communities of the inner city, we feel that inclusionary housing would remedy spatial injustice.”
Hendricks said in order to afford a one-bedroom flat in the development, a household would have to earn a minimum of R36781 per month. Only 6.6% of coloured households could afford this flat.
“For whom is this development and who will benefit if it excludes poor and working-class people who have survived the Group Areas Act and apartheid? This development affects the livelihood, the sense of belonging, the unique identity and the self reliance of this long-standing Woodstock community of poor and working-class people, because this further alienates them,” she said.