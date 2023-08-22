Municipal speaker confirms he is investigating corruption allegations against Drakenstein mayor

Cape Town - Allegations of corruption against Drakenstein mayor Conrad Poole made by GOOD Party Drakenstein Councillor Keagen Gertse are being investigated. Last week Gerste called for an urgent council investigation into allegations of corruption made against Poole and alleged that members of his mayoral committee were also involved in what he called a “pay-for-job-scheme”.

Gerste said: “Poole and his executive oversee a R3.4 billion budget, it is imperative that we confirm their hands are clean.” He said he had written to the council speaker Koos le Roux to request the investigation. “As the council, we have a duty to our electorate to root out malfeasance in the municipality.

“If the mayor and members of his mayoral committee are involved in brown envelope dealings, they must face the full might of the law,” he said. Contacted for comment, Le Roux said: “I can confirm that my office received a formal complaint and that this activates a process of establishing whether a reasonable suspicion of contravention exists.” He said he could not comment any further and advised that queries regarding the DA be referred to the party’s leadership.