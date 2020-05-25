Municipalities in the Western Cape get ready for a phased reopening

Cape Town - Municipalities in the Western Cape are preparing for a phased reopening of municipal offices in line with Covid-19 health and safety measures. Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning MEC Anton Bredell said: “Municipal risk assessments of workplaces are being done and public buildings and offices are being cleaned and sanitised.” Bredell said: “Stellenbosch Municipality is preparing for its first ever virtual Council Meeting, scheduled for May 27. All councillors are receiving training to help facilitate this process. Sanitising of public spaces, offices and depots continues to ensure the safety of our staff and residents. “With the objective of ensuring a more hygienic environment, West Coast District Municipality Fire Services continue sanitising public spaces. Twenty-six spaza shops were sanitised in Darling, while the disinfection of reception areas of local police stations continues across the district,” said Bredell. Meanwhile, community screenings, roadblocks and humanitarian relief driven by municipalities continue across the province.

Bredell said: “Outside of the public health situation with regards to Covid-19, the ongoing humanitarian challenge is our biggest challenge.”

“To date 134515 food parcels and nearly 200 000 daily cooked meals have been provided to beneficiaries by a combination of organisations, private donors, government entities, municipalities and private businesses. These efforts continue non-stop.”

West Coast District Municipality mayor Harold Cleophas said: “The vast distances between towns in the West Coast district remains a big challenge. To assist the local municipalities with their humanitarian relief projects, I have agreed that the district municipality will transport food parcels to the Matzikama and Cederberg municipal areas. Travel distance to the furthest drop-off point is more than 200km.”

He added: “The municipality is assisting the Department of Social Development with the assessment of individuals and households who have applied for food parcels.

“The district municipality will set up a call centre and avail personnel to help with the backlog of applications to shorten the waiting period."

