Murals transform Manenberg Contact Centre

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town’s much-anticipated art mural project in Manenberg has finally been unveiled to the public. During August 2020, a group of five amateur artists curated and created several art pieces to cover the walls of the Manenberg Contact Centre, as part of the City’s initiative to take art into local communities, while allowing emerging local artists to shine. A group of five female artists, who were chosen during a mural design competition launched late in 2019, finally have their colourful art pieces showcased. Their murals are on the walls of the Manenberg Contact Centre, in Vygieskraal Road. Speaking at the completion of the project, mayoral committee member for community Services and health Zahid Badroodien said the initiative was an exciting conclusion to an amazing process for the artists, and also the City. “For many of them, it was the first time working on this scale, and I do not doubt that the experience will unlock further opportunities for them. As the City, we have placed on record numerous times, the benefit of art to communities.

“Not only have we transformed a concrete wall into a vibrant canvas, which is pleasing to the eye, but I hope too that it will inspire those within the community to pursue their artistic ambitions.”

The team of artists, who participated in the Manenberg project, was Crystal MC Jordaan, Dana Petersen, Diane Webb, Lambi Chibambo, and Melany Jane Hodgson.

Speaking about her experience during the project, Melany Jane Hodgson said that the project was not only a great opportunity for her, but had also inspired her to see and connect the art to what the community sees as inspiring and meaningful.

“The entire experience held so much more meaning, and I am grateful to have been a part of such a unique and talented all-female team. I truly hope the City continues to take art into local communities across the City, and to give artists a platform to bring meaningful positive pieces into communities.”

