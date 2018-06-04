Jason Rohde is on trial for the murder of his wife, Susan. Picture: Siphephile Sibanyoni/African News Agency (ANA).

Cape Town - After being dragged back to his hotel room by his wife, in front of his mistress, murder-accused former property boss Jason Rohde smothered Susan Rohde to death.

This is the argument of State prosecutor Louis van Niekerk, who told the Western Cape High Court that Rohde was fed up of fighting with his wife, and thus smothered her to death.

"The only way to keep her quiet was to smother her with a cushion on that day. Thereafter you started staging, you panicked because you discovered she was lifeless," said Van Niekerk.

Susan was found hanging behind the bathroom door at room 221, at the Spier Wine Estate where she and Jason staying, on July 24, 2016.

The couple had been attending the an annual work convention for Lee Geffen Sotherby's of which Jason held chief executive position at.

Just hours before her death she had caught Jason texting his mistress whom he had lied about seeing.

The couple had a fight that night and Jason left the room and went a room where his mistress, Jolene Alterskye was. He was followed by Susan who then dragged him back to their room.

"We heard evidence presented that you and she didn't go to sleep after you returned from Jolene. You continued the argument and you got so fed up at that stage that you wanted Susan to shut up," said Van Niekerk.

Jason denied the State's allegations.

"This is absolutely not true. I am not a murderer with all my faults, I am not a murderer," said Jason.

Van Niekerk also disputed Jason's testimony that Susan had fallen and tripped on their way back to the room, from Jolene.

Susan had sustained injuries to her toes and above the left eye.

"The State will argue that given the background that she was a runner it is strange that she would trip that night," said Van Niekerk.

The prosecutor concluded his cross examination of the accused today.

Cape Argus