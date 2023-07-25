Murder accused, released from jail, comes back to ‘kill’ his victim’s brother

Cape Town - A Heinz Park mother said the justice system failed her after her second son was killed. The suspect allegedly also killed her eldest son two years ago, but the case was provisionally withdrawn in May.

Alfonzo Rowan Thom, 18, was killed in Daffodil Street on Sunday afternoon. He was with his friends but but was the only one shot. The suspects shot two other people who were not with Alfonzo; they were both rushed to hospital. His mother, Geneva Thom, said: “The suspect had threatened him before and told him that he would kill him like he killed his brother, and that is what happened.

“On Sunday, while he was with his friends, the shooter went straight to him and shot him in the head and chest. The suspect was arrested in 2021 and on May 20, he came back. I understand that the case was provisionally withdrawn as there were further investigations conducted by the police. I couldn’t understand that.” The devastated mother said she didn’t think this would happen to her son. “Alfonzo wasn’t a gangster, he was a good boy. I can’t lie about my deceased son, he was a gangster.

“The justice system failed me in this case because if they kept him in jail then he (Alfonzo) would still be alive.” Alfonzo Rowan Thom was gunned down in Heinz Park on Sunday afternoon. Geneva told the Cape Argus her son was murdered because he refused to join the gang. “In Heinz Park, boys who are not gangsters are attacked. He refused to join the gangs, he would always hang out with his friends and they didn’t get into trouble with the law,” she said.

“We are all saddened by this incident because the suspects were heard saying they were going back to shoot more people and now people are living in fear. “No one can trust the police or the justice system if they set free someone who would come back and shoot and kill someone.” Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi said Samora Machel SAPS are investigating the case.