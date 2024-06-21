Murder case of CPF deputy chairperson ready to go to trial

Cape Town - The investigation into the murder of Gugulethu Community Policing Forum (CPF) deputy chairperson Lulama “Guffy” Dinginto, who was shot at her residence in December, has been completed. The murder suspect, Lungile Madolo, made a brief appearance in the Athlone Magistrate's Court on Thursday, after he was arrested in the Eastern Cape weeks after trying to evade the police.

In the early hours of December 10, the accused, who had allegedly visited Dinginto a few days earlier, allegedly broke into her flat in the backyard of NY 110, where he shot her five times in the head and face. The victim’s family said about a week before her murder, Madolo had asked for her and then left a message that he was looking for her. The murder suspect, Lungile Madolo, made a brief appearance before the Athlone Magistrate's Court on Thursday. Picture: supplied supplied Dinginto raised concerns about this to her colleagues and also the mother of the suspect.

After she was killed, the police drove around the area looking for the accused. Three days after the murder, police offered a R50 000 reward for information that would lead to the arrest of Madolo, also known as “Fire”. Western Cape Community Policing Forum (CPF) board chairperson, Francina Lukas, expressed their desire for justice to be served .

Determined to ensure that the perpetrator is held accountable, Lukas emphasised the urgency and importance of bringing closure to Dinginto’s family. “We demand justice for Guffy and all other victims who suffered and perished at the hands of this vicious criminal,” Lukas said. Dressed in a green top and blue jeans, Madolo listened attentively yesterday as the State informed the court that the investigation was complete.