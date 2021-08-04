Murder case of Hout Bay boy Sibusiso Dakuse back in court in September

Cape Town - The murder case for 12-year-old Sibusiso Dakuse was postponed again after being heard last week Friday. The body of the Hout Bay boy was found in the reeds not far from his home in March last year.

The accused in his murder Marvin Minnaar, 24, was caught on CCTV footage, being the last person to have walked with Dakuse before he died. The Grade 7 pupil at Sentinel Primary School, went missing after leaving his Mandela Park home to play with his friends on February 26 last year. Soon after Minnaar’s arrest last year he made a confession. The slain boy was his basketball student.