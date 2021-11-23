Murder of nine youngsters in Delft on the weekend unacceptable, says CPF

Cape Town - Community leaders in Delft have called for responsible celebrations over the festive season and other festivities following a claimed nine deaths of youngsters over the weekend. Owam Buyeye, 16, one of the victims, was allegedly attacked by a group of young boys in the early hours of Sunday morning. The boys were allegedly celebrating the rite of passage as the summer initiation season had commenced.

Police spokesperson Frederick van Wyk said the SAPS attended to a call about a murder at Saffraan Street and on arrival they found Buyeye, who had sustained a stab wound to his neck, had died at the scene of the crime. “According to information, the friends of the deceased came to inform the family about the killing. The circumstances surrounding the killing and the motive are unknown at this stage,” he said. Van Wyk said no arrests had been made as yet. While the Buyeye family could not be reached, one of the residents who heard the commotion, but who asked not to be named, said her heart ached when she thought about seeing Buyeye concealed with plastics when his body was discovered.

“I heard what sounded like bricks being thrown but I didn’t think anyone would die. Usually the police patrol our streets around that time and it was unfortunate that they were not there when the incident happened,” she said. Delft community policing forum chairperson Charles George said Buyeye was one of nine youngsters that were killed in the area between Saturday and Sunday, with the rest being shot. “These were a string of murders that we have constantly been witnessing in the area. This is unacceptable and the government must take responsibility for these deaths.

“With the festive season ahead of us, this is only the tip of an iceberg and we are worried about what lies ahead. “The unfavourable environment allows the youngsters to get into drugs and gangsterism, while others end up being part of the statistics as it cannot be fixed with the old system. “There are a number of factors, exacerbated by Covid-19, including school dropout, rival gangsters and overcrowding that contribute to this toxic environment. Police are under-resourced, while there is not much that neighbourhood watches can do. Only technology in the form of CCTV cameras and drones can fix the whole thing,” he said.